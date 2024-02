Now that Bigg Boss 17 is over, the contestants are busy with interviews and events. Isha Malviya was seen today outside a media house in town. The actress was asked about a number of things, and how she is keeping in touch with the other contestants. It seems she will soon have a bigger celebration for her birthday. She said that she met Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain two days back. The couple doted on the Udaariyaan actress like she was their little sister on the show. After seeing the video, netizens have trolled her for roaming around in a itsy bitsy bralette with a skirt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mics were installed inside the bathroom? Isha Malviya makes shocking revelations

Isha Malviya reacts on the FIR on Munawar Faruqui drone matter

Isha Malviya was also asked about the drone matter. She said that Munawar Faruqui is not to be blamed. The actress said it was a fan who brought the drone out of joy and happiness for Munawar Faruqui's win. She said he is not responsible for the same. More than a lakh had gathered at Dongri to greet their hometown hero, Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Munawar Faruqui, Manisha Rani and more; THESE 14 celebrities to be contestants in Rohit Shetty's show?

She also said that she has a number of projects in her hand. Isha Malviya is planning a music video with Abdu Rozik soon. They confirmed it after their dinner. She also came out and strongly defended Vicky Jain for his partying with the girl gang of Bigg Boss 17.