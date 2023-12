Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fights in Bigg Boss 17 have become the talk of the town. The ex-couple had entered the house together. Their fights began on the first day itself but they immediately sorted out. Isha even allowed him to sleep on the same bed. They had come close and even had many ugly fights. Soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered. Isha denied being in a relationship with him and later accepted it. Abhishek was broken and cried badly. Soon, things got sorted between the three of them and Abhishek stepped back. However, the fights between Isha and Abhishek kept happening. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ali Asgar reacts to Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki costar Rinku Dhawan's game; reveals why he didn't take up the show

Recently, they had a very ugly fight where Abhishek said very mean things about Isha. He went on to say extremely abusive things and Isha also went on to dig out some very ugly past things. Salman Khan even bashed Abhishek for saying such disrespectful things about his ex-girlfriend.

Khanzaadi talks about her feelings for Abhishek Kumar

After Isha, Abhishek had grown close to Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan. They got close and had fights. Khanzaadi stopped talking to him and again got close to him. In the recent episode, Khanzaadi was seen speaking to Isha and Ankita Lokhande that she does not want to be with Abhishek but sometimes she wants to be with him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 8 report card: Munawar Faruqui overtakes Ankita Lokhande; Abhishek Kumar's aggression leads to his downfall

Isha recalls Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behaviour

Isha then said that Abhishek will always be loyal towards you in a relationship but his only problem is his aggression. Isha then recalls the time she was with Abhishek. She said that they were once at Abhishek's flat and they had a very ugly fight. Abhishek broke the glass, phone and Isha told him if anything else is left, he can break her head as well.

She further said that after the fight she made Abhishek sit and he cried badly and she also cried. She said that she remembers all the incidents that happened and even the physical attacking thing that happened between them.

Isha gets scary flashbacks of her relationship with Abhishek

She said that recently when Abhishek got aggressive during the Karan Johar episode, he was banging his hand on the table and he would have broken the glass there, it was Samarth who asked her if she can handle Abhishek. Isha told him that she can handle him and Samarth asked her to do so. This is a big story in TV news.

She added that when Abhishek picked up the bottle that time, she got all the scary flashbacks of their abusive relationship. She then said that this is Abhishek's pattern that when it comes to him, he will be not see who in the opposite side and how close that person is to him.

omg listen to what #IshaMalviya is speaking to #AnkitaLokhande n #Khanzaadi abt #AbhishekKumar n the past violent incidents of him when in relation wt Isha. Abhishek has a really really scary side to him ?#BB17 #Biggboss17 pic.twitter.com/5tYEziA7ic — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 11, 2023

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.