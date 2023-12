We are getting to hear a lot of stories about Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's past in Bigg Boss 17. Isha and Abhishek had entered the show together and we saw how their love-hate relationship was going on. Soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. Isha first refused to accept her relation with Samarth and then confessed she was with him. The issues between Isha, Samarth and Abhishek went on for a while but later things looked quite normal. However, recently, Isha and Abhishek had many ugly fights where they went on to dig out each other's ugly past. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of the house; fans say 'Mastermind for a reason'

Salman Khan even bashed Abhishek for saying dirty things about his ex-girlfriend. Recently, we saw Isha talking about Abhishek has been physically violent with her in the past and she was scared of it. Now, Isha has revealed another big thing about Abhishek. She was seen talking to Vicky Jain about shooting with Abhishek for Udaariyaan post break up.

Samarth revealed Abhishek was removed from the TV show

She said it was difficult for her to shoot with him and Samarth said that Abhishek was removed from the show because the shooting wasn't happening well. Later, Isha told Vicky that she decided to end her relationship with Abhishek the day he came to her house and threw things in anger because she was not picking his calls.

Further, Isha went on to speak about a horrible incident that took place during one of the new years' party. She revealed that she and Abhishek had been to a club on New Years Eve. She met her friends in the club and introduced Abhishek to all her girl friends there.

Abhishek slapped Isha badly when they went for a party

Abhishek then asked her if she has so many friends here. Isha said yes she knows all of them. Isha then revealed that Abhishek suddenly slapped her badly in front of everyone there.

She then said that the next day when she was shooting she had a scar on her right cheek and that is when her parents came to know that it is because of Abhishek.

#IshaMalviya mentioning an incident from outside how #AbhishekKumar SLAPPED her when he came to know how many friends she had in a club ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/PavcsdrU8O — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 12, 2023

Well, looks like Isha and Abhishek had a very bad past. However, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will point this out or not.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the show.