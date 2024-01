Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. The last few days of the show are left. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will happen on January 28. The contestants are now trying their best to show their best versions to the audience so that they get the votes to get closer to the trophy. Yesterday, we saw the nomination task happening between two teams. Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra were in team A while Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya were in team B. One team had to stand in the cage pressing the buzzer while the other team had to make sure that the buzzer is turned off. Team B had to torture the other team to leave the buzzer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

Nomination task goes wrong

Team B members used chilli powder to make team A leave. Team A members suffered a lot and especially Mannara was tortured the most. Post the task ended we saw team A members struggling because of the chilli powder while Team B was behind hiding all the masalas so that team A does not get anything. Also Read - TMKOC: Aishwarya Sharma to become the new Dayaben? Here's why netizens are asking makers to cast her

At night, Munawar found a masala packet and took it in front of Ankita, Vicky and team. But Vicky Jain tried to snatch it away saying that it was his personal masala. Munawar asked him to give the common ration back and he will give this masala back.

But Vicky did not listen and Ankita also jumped in to fight against her friend, Munawar. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara covered Munawar so that the other team does not take the masala. During this, Ankita, Isha and Ayesha charged at Isha.

Did Isha Malviya slap Mannara Chopra?

They passed derogatory comments on her and Isha said things like Mannara wants to be with every boy. Ankita also made a derogatory remark about Mannara sitting on Munawar's lap. Vicky also spoke about the same. Ankita and Isha showed their hatred towards Mannara through their words and we also saw Isha pushing Mannara after which Ankita said that Mannara deserves this.

A video has gone viral where we see Isha Malviya slapping Mannara and then pushing her badly. This video has left everyone angry. People want Salman Khan to address this kind of behaviour from Isha. People feel Isha is mannerless.

Fans slam Isha and want Salman Khan to speak about it

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Well, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan will address this or not.