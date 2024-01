Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar is the talk of the town. He has been getting a lot of support from the audience and the celebrities. He has had many fights with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. They had entered the show together and things were running smooth between them until Samarth Jurel entered. Isha denied accepting Samarth as her boyfriend first but later agreed. The three of them have been involved in many fights. Abhishek and Isha have said many mean things about each other. However, since a few days, we have seen Isha and Samarth poking and bullying Abhishek Kumar. Salman Khan took Isha and Samarth's side last week but this week, this have got ugly for Abhishek. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande becomes the captain of the house; netizens say 'Kaamchor got captaincy'

Isha and Samarth poke Abhishek Kumar

Isha and Samarth have been crossing limits by saying things about Abhishek's mental health and are torturing him. They are bringing in his parents and Isha is saying some really big things about Abhishek. She has said that Abhishek used to hit her when they were together.

In the latest episode, the poking went too far. Samarth and Isha keep on taking Abhishek's name for no reason and poke him. Samarth even put in a tissue in Abhishek's mouth when he was fighting with Isha. Post that Abhishek slapped Samarth.

Isha slams Samarth for poking Abhishek

Isha and the others said that they do not feel safe in the house because of Abhishek. Abhishek also realised his mistake and apologised to Bigg Boss, Samarth and Isha. But the two of them did not stop and kept saying things about him. However, in the latest promo of the show, we see a completely different side of Isha.

Isha was seen telling her boyfriend Samarth that nobody pokes more than him and what he did to Abhishek by poking is seen now. She also said that Samarth made Abhishek cry by poking him continuously. She called Samarth 'poking ke shahenshah'. Samarth was upset with it and said that if she feels so bad for him, she should go to him.

He also said that Isha being his girlfriend is not on his side which means she can never be anyone's. As soon as this promo released, everyone was left shocked.

Take a look at the video here:

Promo BiggBoss17 #IshaMavliya exposed #SamarthJurel says tu poke karta bogat zyada AbhishekKumar ko pic.twitter.com/Tp8DftKNkH — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

Netizens slam Isha Malviya

People said that Isha is the biggest flipper. Some said that the reality is out now and Isha is the most fake person.

One of the users wrote, "Sachai samne aagayi ab kaha hai inke supporter jo kehre the samarth isha pok nhi karrhe the entertainment karrhe the yeh dekho aapke idol kya bolre."

Sachai samne aagayi ?? ab kaha hai inke supporter jo kehre the samarth isha pok nhi karrhe the entertainment karrhe the ? yeh dekho aapke idol kya bolre ? — Amaan  (@gymboyamaan) January 3, 2024

Haye Ram aise bhayankar flips aj tak nahi dekhe mene — Shruti (@_ssshruti) January 3, 2024

And their planning and plotting is exposed#AbhishekKumar? stay strong — neighbour_next_door (@mihika_007) January 3, 2024

Exposed nhi flipper bolte h isko kitna flip maarti h bhai yeh bndi?? — kaira gupta (@kairagupta24287) January 3, 2024

Isha is worst Yaar dono ne milke poke Kiya Abhishek ko and jab pata chala poking zayda ho gayi hai chintu ko under the bus dhakel diya. Yeh dono ek dusre ke bhi nahi hai ?#AbhishekKumar #AbhishekAvengers — ?????? (@teamriazbrother) January 3, 2024

Omg kitni pagal hai ye 19 years ki ladki ? ek ek din mei flip karti hai ?? — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) January 3, 2024

Reality comes out ??

Stay strong #AbhishekhKumar — Prakriti Sharma (@prakritiIN2) January 3, 2024

Isha is so chalak bhai, she literally pushed samarth under the bus, as if she didn’t say anything lmao, image saaf karrahi apni sara blame uspe dalke taaki safloon samarth ko daante — april⚡️ (@amyy0025) January 3, 2024

Isha ne sb Kuch ab chintu pe daal kr khud ko asha bna liya Kya ladki hai yr — Bhatti R (@BhattiR252883) January 3, 2024

Haaa bhai ye to saboot isha ne khud diya

Jo hum keh rahe the ke samart ghalat hn aur aj abishek jeet gya samart aur isha ghalat hn — salmankhanpti (@salmankhan4656) January 3, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, we cannot wait to see this different side of Isha. Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.