Bigg Boss season 17's competition seems to be rising with every passing day. Tension and drama keep on increasing among the contestants and the audience is getting entertained thoroughly. A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released on social media wherein Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande were seen having a tiff. The close friends Isha and Ankita got into an argument after the former selected Mannara over her. Ankita was unhappy after she chose to rank Mannara Chopra over a task. She questioned her decision and also expressed her unhappiness over the same.

Bigg Boss allowed Isha to evict one contestant and she chose Aishwarya Sharma. Later, Bigg Boss gave yet another big power to Isha and told her to rank all the contestants in order of their contribution to the show from most to least. Ankita was taken aback by Isha ranking Mannara over her. Ankita got upset with Isha.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo video

Isha was seen telling Bigg Boss that she would choose Samarth as her number one followed by Mannara and Vicky. Later, she ranked Ankita at the fourth spot followed by the rest of the contestants. Ankita was seen telling Vicky that she did not know how Mannara came in the ranking before her. She even said that Isha took her name during the captaincy task and now said that Mannara is better than her.

She even told Isha that she did not understand why she chose her if she felt Mannara is the best in the game. Ankita even told Isha that this was an eye-opener for her. Ankita spoke her heart out to Vicky and asked about his opinion. Vicky was seen trying to calm her down.