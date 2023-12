Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya is celebrating her captaincy in the house, but it looks like soon she will lose this position after a hard-earned victory due to her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. Isha Malviya was seen being congratulated by Bigg Boss over her win to become the new captain of the house, and amid that, viewers noticed Samarth breaking the rule and taking juice from the fridges, which is not allowed. Isha Malviya's score goes zero after this stunt by Samarth, and when she conveys to him that what he has done is wrong, he pays no heed and starts an argument with her. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain touches Ayesha Khan inappropriately and leaves her uncomfortable

Watch the video of Samarth Jurel giving tough time to Isha Malviya in her captaincy.

Samarth looks totally disinterested in what Isha is making him understand and questions him if he is unhappy with her captaincy in the house. Later, she tells Samarth to not do such things that will make her take harsh decisions, which he knows will be difficult for her. Samarth gives a damn to what Isha says and tells her not to make such statements.

Indeed, Isha Malviya becoming a captain is surprising, but Samarth Jurel trying to make her captaincy even tougher for her is something that fans cannot digest.

Samarth Jurel is the only wildcard before Ayesha Khan, who has managed to survive in the house. Chintu has slowly become a fan favourite due to his antics. And they love the way he dances, and his moves are more hilarious than his words. Samarth is called an overall package of entertainment. And viewers insist on showing them instead of constantly showing Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande.

