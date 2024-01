Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's fights in Bigg Boss 17 have crossed all the limits. Isha and Abhishek had entered the show together and spoke a lot about their breakup. But soon, they got close and Isha even allowed Abhishek to sleep on the same bed with her. But her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the show as a wild card contestant. Things got very ugly as Isha did not accept him as her boyfriend at first and later admitted that she was wrong. Samarth was quite angry at her but later they sorted their things out. However, Isha, Samarth and Abhishek's fights got very wrong. We saw them speaking about their past and personal things on national television. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's friend Azma slams Ayesha Khan; says 'Ye famous ladko se chipakna chahti hai'

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ankita Lokhande apologises to her mother-in-law for hitting Vicky Jain with chappals; celebs come out in strong support of the actress

They got into ugly fights and Isha, Samarth have been provoking Abhishek a lot since a few weeks. Abhishek has also spoken a lot ugly about Isha and her character. He has been bashed by Salman Khan as well but recently, Isha and Samarth have crossed their limits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother slams Isha Malviya's claim of slapping son in front of her, 'Maine kab thappad...

Trending Now

They made fun of Abhishek's mental health and Samarth even said 'baap ka mental beta'. He also put in a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth while he was arguing with Isha. Abhishek reacted to it badly and slapped Samarth. He was then evicted on captain Ankita Lokhande's decision but Salman Khan brought him back. Salman Khan bashed Isha and Samarth for provoking him.

Isha's father asks her to be away from Samarth

Now, the family week is going on and Isha's father, Ashish Malviya entered the show. Samarth's father and Abhishek's mother had also entered the show. Isha's father made her understand that she needs to stay away from Samarth. It seems he does not like Isha and Samarth's closeness.

He told Isha clearly that she has to stay away from Samarth as he was very wrong in provoking Abhishek. He told her that Samarth was also wrong in deciding to do the show. He explained to her that if Samarth loved her he shouldn't have done the show.

Isha's father compares Samarth to Ayesha Khan

Isha's father gave example of Ayesha Khan. He said that she had entered the show to expose Munawar Faruqui but now it seems she did all that for fame. He also said that he has destroyed Munawar's image and the same happened with you when Samarth entered.

In a way, her father wanted to explain that Samarth came in just to spoil her image and if he loved her so much he must have waited for her outside.

Take a look at the video:

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky from Bigg Boss 17:

Talking about the other contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently in the house.