Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have grabbed headlines. They have been the most talked about contestants. All three of them have worked in Udaariyaan together. Isha had entered Bigg Boss 17 with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar. She had fights with him on the stage but later it seemed that they have become friends. But soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered and things changed. Isha did not accept him as her BF in the beginning but later agreed. We did see many fights between Isha and Abhishek post that. Isha even revealed that Abhishek used to hit her when they were together and what not. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya supports Abhishek Kumar and slams Samarth Jurel for poking him; netizens say 'Sachai samne aa gayi'

Abhishek has always shown his loyalty towards her but they both said very ugly things about each other in the house. Recently, we have seen that Isha and Samarth have been bullying Abhishek. They are poking him but last weekend, Salman Khan bashed Abhishek saying that even he had poked everyone before. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande becomes the captain of the house; netizens say 'Kaamchor got captaincy'

Isha and Samarth poke Abhishek Kumar

However, this week things have gone ugly as Isha and Samarth are poking Abhishek to another level. In the recent episode, we saw Samarth poking Abhishek and then the fights begin. Isha Malviya entered in the fight to support Samarth and the fight between her and Abhishek went bad. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh and more celebs extend support to Abhishek Kumar amid Isha-Samarth's incessant poking

During Abhishek and Samarth's fight, Abhishek commented, “your girlfriend used to come behind me. She didn’t give you a kiss”. Post this comment, Ankita Lokhande took a stand for Isha and bashed Abhishek for saying such dirty things.

Isha Malviya's mother slams Abhishek

Now, Isha Malviya's mother has come out in support of her daughter. She took a strong stand against Abhishek and said that legal action must be taken for such people.

She took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Isha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein? Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai."

Take a look at Isha's mother's post:

”Legal action can be taken on Abhishek’s wrong doings. Why did he come in the show when he knew Isha was coming too?”, says #IshaMalviya’s mother BiggBoss17 has reached its finale month and with the growing tension between the contestants to make it all the way through, the heat… pic.twitter.com/tZUGCYcPEc — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.