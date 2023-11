Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are being strongly lashed after they were seen getting intimate under the blanket in the house. There is a lot of shaming for the lovebirds, especially after Salman Khan schooled Isha over loving the attention of both the boys, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, in the house. And now the latest update is that Isha’s parents are extremely upset and disappointed with her stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house and want her to come out of the house. However, they are helpless and are bound by the contract. Udaariyaan actor Lokesh Batta reportedly claimed that Isha's mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth; both her parents are upset and want her to come out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's BFF Aashna Kishore claims Rahul Pandya is lying about the relationship, 'It's a publicity stunt'

Udaariyaan co-actor Lokesh Batta said that he is in touch with Isha's parents Her mother wasn't aware of her relationship with Samarth. Isha's mother and father are so upset that they want her out of the show. However, they're bound by the contract...Her mother also revealed… pic.twitter.com/X57NZvqg0N — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2023

Someone needs to inform #IshaMalviya the consequences of these actions on national television for someone so young. Also; #SamarthJurel should’ve been wiser than this. Why can’t you keep a safe distance when in #BiggBoss17 ? pic.twitter.com/aOQUausgJ0 — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 5, 2023

Ooops. Hope #SalmanKhan helps on this. She is too young & she is again in toxic relation, #IshaMalviya should be guided & shown how samarth backbitched abt her..#BB17 #BiggBoss17 more than sumbul, isha needs guidance now https://t.co/RY7XnUhs1T — Bewise (@bewise_12) November 5, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to warn Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for getting intimate inside the house?

It is also claimed that Salman Khan might bring Isha's parents on the show. Salman might also be seen giving a warning to Isha and Samarth for getting intimate, as earlier he warned previous contestants as well to not cross their limits, and it's a family show.

Abhishek Kumar, too, was seen expressing hurt after seeing Isha and Samarth under one blanket. Will Isha and Samarth be out of the house? Stay tuned for more entertainment news.