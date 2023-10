Bigg Boss season 17 is getting more intense with each passing day. Contestants are seen getting into physical fights and arguments every single day. The show has kept the audience hooked and contestants are trying their level best to keep everyone entertained. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya who were previously in a relationship have participated in Salman Khan's reality show. The two are often seen fighting and arguing inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra wants to quit the show due to Ankita Lokhande?

Abhishek who is still in love with Isha wants to marry her, but on the other hand, she wants to be friends with him. The two were madly in love with each other but parted ways due to their personal reasons. Their fallout made headlines soon after the two participated in the show and fought in front of host Salman Khan. Isha and Abhishek accused each other and made serious allegations that left Salman and others shocked.

According to a media report, Isha's current rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17. Well, it will be interesting to see a change in dynamics post Samarth enters the show. Neither Isha nor Samarth has spoken about their relationship.

Isha and Abhishek's love-hate relationship has left the audience shocked and confused at the same time. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek aggressively held Isha's hand after she spent time with Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek revealed that he is possessive of Isha and cannot see her happy with someone else. Isha even requested him to not behave in such a manner.

Bigg Boss also scolded Isha for speaking with Abhishek despite his orders to stay away from him. Isha and Abhishek's chemistry change post-Samarth's entry into the show?