In tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see the nominations task taking place. And it seems, Munawar Faruqui is finally getting to play his game. Munawar understands the game better than most. However, this time, he will let go of all relationships and leave everyone in shock. He will nominate Ankita Lokhande for elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande confesses bringing Vicky Jain for her game; latter offers to pay Rs 4 crore after fight

Munawar Faruqui nominates Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui has been bonding with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and more inside the house of Bigg Boss. But he will go against one of his friends now. The nominations task will be held tomorrow in which contestants will have to switch off a bulb each from the contestants' pillar of bulbs. Munawar Faruqui will nominate Ankita Lokhande. He tells her that he thought she was his friend. Munawar asks Ankita if she is playing with her heart, to keep in mind others' hearts as well. "If you come for me, I will come for you," he declares and presses the buzzer turning off one of the bulbs on the pillar. Ankita hides her pain behind her smile as she says thank you to Munawar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande to Rupali Ganguly and more TV divas at time of debut and now

Aishwarya Sharma also nominates Ankita Lokhande saying that she does not have any muddas in the house and keeps fighting without any proper mudda. Ankita in turn nominates the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma or Isha Malviya – Who is the most stylish diva of the house?

Watch the video of Bigg Boss 17 promo where Munawar Faruqui nominates Ankita Lokhande here:

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui's issue, it stems from the time when Ankita took Munawar's name to remove him from powerplay in the last week. It was quite a shocker for Munawar who was very much hurt by Ankita's behaviour. He did taunt and express his shock and surprise on the matter but Ankita said that it was just a game. Munawar's behaviour also hurt Ankita. Eventually, they both patched things up but it seems, a payback was pending. And Munawar took it out today.

In tomorrow’s episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Bigg Boss asking the Dimaag wale house members to nominate one more person from Dilw ala makaan. It seems unanimously, they all will nominate Abhishek Kumar.