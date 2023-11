Bigg Boss 17 is all fans are talking about. The show premiered on October 15 with 17 contestants entering the big house. Two wildcard contestants - Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel entered the show a few weeks later. While Manasvi got eliminated, Samarth brought a havoc inside the big house. Now, it is time for another wildcard contestant to enter the house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan introduced everyone's favourite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry as the third wildcard contestant of the house. There's great buzz on social media because of this big announcement. Janhvi Kapoor and more have also reacted to Orry's entry into Bigg Boss 17 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra at war again; latter says, 'Aapne mere lowest point pe...' [WATCH]

Janhvi Kapoor and more react to Orry being a part of Bigg Boss 17

After the promo of Orry's introduction as wildcard contestant made it to the internet, he took to his Instagram account to share a few selfies with Salman Khan. Given that it is Orry, the pictures are quite goofy. He shared the pictures with the caption, "Just leaving it here...". These pictures received reaction from all his friends like Janhvi Kapoor, her alleged beau Shikhar Pahariya and many more. Janhvi commented on the picture, "Is the world ready." Shikhar reacted and wrote, "Aap orry ke peeche …orry aapke peeche too..much fun." Veer Pahariya also commented and wrote that its Tiger with snake. Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor and many more also commented on Orry's post. Fans are still unsure whether Orry is actually entering Bigg Boss 17 house as a contestant, but if he does, the game and the house will get very interesting with his entry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan exposes Vicky Jain infront of Ankita Lokhande; Orry makes a wildcard entry

Check out Orry's post with Salman Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Here's a Bigg Boss 17 promo video: