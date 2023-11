Bigg Boss season 17 has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs since the start. Audiences are witnessing entertaining moments as well as intense fights of contestants. Well, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut graced the show with her presence as she came to promote her upcoming film Tejas on Salman Khan's reality show. The actress praised Ankita Lokhande's game in Bigg Boss 17 and her statement left other housemates upset. Anurag Dobhal, Arun, Tehelka Bhai and Jigna Vohra were seen talking about Bigg Boss's unfair and biased concept. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya takes a jibe at Neil Bhatt; says, 'Kya acting karta hai ladka'

For the uninitiated, Kangana shares a deep and strong bond with Ankita and she expressed her support and vote for her. Kangana even revealed that Ankita should win the show as her vote is always with her. After Kangana left the house, Anurag, Arun and Jigna spoke their hearts out about the biased concept of the show. They even felt unfair and said that no one saw them as winning material, but just as entertainment in the house.

Anurag said that Bigg Boss 17 is all about TV and not about YouTubers or any other communities. He even said that the makers had bought them into the show for entertainment purposes and not for winning. Anurag said that they take their names at the 17th, and 18th number and his parents will have to be awake till 12 am to see him on TV. He called the show biased and also said that he did not liking it. Jigna, Arun, Tehelka Bhai, Sana and others agreed with him.