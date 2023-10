Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora’s story came under the limelight after Hansal Mehta showed her story in his web series Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna, and it was indeed heartbreaking. The reporter was questioned by the real media person in the house where she was accused of using her high-profile contacts as a journalist. To which she hit back at the Journos and said who doesn't use their contacts if they have. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya’s wife angrily reacts to him gifting his clothes to Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra

When further asked about being upset with the media, Jigna Vora broke down and said that her character was assassinated, and a female editor claimed that Jigna sleeps around and gets stories, and this indeed broke her heart. After listening to this statement from Jigna, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were seen sympathising with her.

Watch the video of Jigna Vora breaking down as she recalls her character being assassinated during the trail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Jigna is right now in the Bigg Boss 17 house, and ever since her entry, she has been trying hard to show she is superior and flaunt her contacts. On the day of her entry, Jigna Vora was seen thanking Munawar Faruqui as she confessed how his stand-up show helped her deal with her tough times.

#JignaVora to #MannaraChopra : Abhi ye 5-6 din he , apni energy bachakar rakho ,

Ese bandar ke jaise muh banakr mat betho , Bandar ka Darajja kisiko diya gya he ...#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/qlkFP39IR3 — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) October 18, 2023

Now it will be interesting if this sob story will bring Jigna Vora sympathy from fans. Stay tuned for more entertainment news. Everyone in the house lauded Jigna for her courage and you see Munawar Faruqui breaking down in tears.