Bigg Boss 17 viewers got a shock when Ankita Lokhande said that she suspected that she was pregnant. The actress revealed she had missed her periods. Fans began to wonder if the actress entered the show when she was in the family way. The actress said she was feeling very unwell and wanted to go home. This created quite a stir. But now it is clear that she is not pregnant. Many have accused her of creating rumours just to gather fake sympathy on the show. Ankita Lokhande has been very clingy towards Vicky Jain displaying her mood swings. People wondered if their relationship was as perfect as it is shown on their social media.

Now, Jigna Vora in an interview has said that blood tests of all contestants were done before they were sent inside the house. It seems they did complete medical profiling of all the male and female contestants. She said Ankita Lokhande was not pregnant then. The fans of the Pavitra Rishta actress said that she never mentioned that she suspected pregnancy. The actress just said that she is feeling really unwell. Take a look at the video of Jigna Vora talking about Ankita Lokhande.

Jigna ji episode me jab Ankita ne ye pregnancy ke bare me bola tha bara hi majaku tarike se ye bola, audince aap ko vote out kar diya aur aap ka pure gussa Ankita ke upar aagaye , aap kitna 3rd grade mentality rakhte ho, ekdam jealous soul ho?? #bb17 #bb17onjiocinema — Sumana Bhattacharya (@buibutu) November 26, 2023

Pta hai nhi kuch bas bolne lgte ho tum.log ho, did she tell biggboss tht she is pregnant, she is talking to her husband about her emotions n u people r saying ita s planning startegy, ? She mentioned once ki her health is not well but bb audience are always toxic — buttercup♥️ (@RubiAnkita02) November 26, 2023

It seems Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain want to start a family in 2024. This is why they decided to come on the show this year. The couple are diehard fans of Bigg Boss. Vicky Jain has surprisingly impressed all fans with his style of play and sharp tactics.