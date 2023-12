Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular reality TV shows in the country. Every year, we see contestants from different fields entering Bigg Boss as contestants. Previously, we had Navid Sole in Bigg Boss. However, due to housemates voting, he was evicted and now, there's Aoora who is making headlines for joining Bigg Boss 17. The Kpop idol entered Salman Khan hosted reality TV show a couple of days ago. However, his family is not happy with his stay.

Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family is not happy

K-pop sensation's family is not happy after watching the Bigg Boss episodes. A statement by his family has been shared by Bigg Boss Tak on X handle. The family is upset about Aoora being mocked on the show. They are saddened after seeing how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. They know him and know how kind and caring he is as a person.

Aoora's family believe in good vibes and that love transcends the language barrier. They noted that Aoora has been trying to communicate and connect with everyone. Aoora is trying to understand and learn more about everyone. "It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery," a part of the statement read. At the same time, Aoora's family feels that he is also getting less screen time. They are questioning whether makers feel he is not the winner material. His family strongly reacted to the same saying that Aoora is more interesting than many others on the show.

Talking about Aoora, he has been gelling well with Arun Mashettey. Arun has been given the responsibility to be the translator for Aoora. They have been thick as thieves since. Aoora, however, has been interacting with other contestants as well. Be it with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar and others, Aoora has been talking to everyone. Fans of Aoora also want to see more of him on Bigg Boss 17.