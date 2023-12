Bigg Boss 17 is in the news. Social media is filled with stories about the latest episodes of the show. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house. Sana Raees Khan was eliminated during the weekend. And, we also had a wild card entry in the house. Yes, K-pop singer Aoora entered the show as the wild card contestant. Aoora does not understand Hindi language but he does sing some Hindi songs. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and others arrive in style for the red carpet event

Well, the most difficult part is that he does not understand much of Hindi as well. But, he has been the most entertaining person in the house since yesterday. Aoora has been interacting with everyone and is trying to understand the situation in the house as well.

Aoora brings positivity in Bigg Boss 17

He has also started doing the house duties. He has taken up the duty of cleaning the toilets. Bigg Boss has asked Arun Mahashettey to be with Aoora as the former knows a bit of the Korean language. Arun was very entertaining with Sunny Arya aka Tehelka. But after his exit, Bigg Boss wants him to be with Aoora and entertain everyone.

Apart from Arun and Aoora's fun moments, Samarth and Munawar are also turning out to be fun with Aoora. They are all seen having fun in the house. Aoora has changed the environment in the house. Everyone seems happy and he is also seen giving everyone face masks.

Fans praise Aoora

People are loving Aoora's aura. They find him funny and hilarous. They also love the way he has brought a lot of positivity and fun in the house. This is a big story in TV news. One of the users on social media wrote, "Aoora ne badal diya #BigBoss ke ghar ka mahol....actually he brought fun factor to #BiggBoss17 house."

Another user wrote, "Ye bhi thik hai Arun ko company dene ke liye Tehelka ke baad Aoora hai."

Well, we are totally loving Aoora in Bigg Boss 17! He is super entertaining.