Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended last month, and fans cannot wait to see Bigg Boss 17 now. A lot has been already discussed about Bigg Boss 17. The show was supposed to begin from October first week, but it got postponed as the makers did not want to compromise with the TRPs. The show was pushed forward because of the cricket world cup.

Now, as per reports, Bigg Boss 17 will start from October 20. A lot of celebrities have been approached for the show. A new name from the celebrity list is of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dhai Kilo Prem, Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali producer Sandiip Sikcand.

Sandiip Sikcand to be a part of Bigg Boss 17?

Sandiip Sikcand has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 17 and he is also finalized mostly. The reports in ETimes say that the makers had approached Sandiip Sikcand last year as well but things did not work out. However, this time everything looks positive.

For the unversed, Sandiip Sikcand was earlier associated with the show as well. He helmed the first season of Bigg Boss. He closely worked with the makers and the channel. He was the one who added the extra G in Bigg Boss.

Sandiip Sikcand has also been on the show as the panel members and asked some fiery questions to the contestants. During Bigg Boss OTT 2, he was one of the panelists of the show.

Celebrities who have been approached for the show

Talking about the other celebrities who have been approached, this year the makers are planning a singles Vs couples theme and hence amongs the couples, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been approached for the show.

Amongst the singles, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja and others have been approached by the makers.

Recently, a picture of Salman Khan went viral while he shot for the promo of Bigg Boss 17. He was dressed in the look of a qawwali singer. He was seen in a sorbet orange kurta and pyjama. It has also been reported that the actor will not host the entire season of Bigg Boss 17 as he will be busy with Tiger 3 and his next film with Karan Johar’s Dharma productions will go on floors from November.