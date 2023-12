Kamya Panjabi has been an ardent follower of reality TV show Bigg Boss. She was also a contestant on Salman Khan's controversial show. She watches and follows every season thoroughly and has her opinions to share on events unfolding in the house. Currently, Bigg Boss 17 has kept everyone hooked to the screens. Big names like Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and many more have entered the controversial house and are doing their best to stay relevant in the show. Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's love saga has also drawn attention. In a recent episode, we saw Isha Malviya getting jealous due to the growing friendship between her boyfriend Samarth Jurel and Mannara Chopra. Kamya Panjabi has reacted to the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Top 3: Fans pick the contestants who will survive till the very end [Exclusive Poll Results]

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Kamya Panjabi questioned why Isha Malviya is flipping as she was the one to start the topic of her BF Chintu aka Samarth and Mannara Chopra. She stated that this entire 'Chintu-Mannara' angle is a total flop. A lot of netizens and Bigg Boss 17 fans agreed with her. Many stated that Salman Khan should expose Isha Malviya's game plan over the Weekend Ka Vaar. Someone even stated that the entire season of Bigg Boss 17 is a total flop and boring. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of the house; fans say 'Mastermind for a reason'

Check out Kamya Panjabi's tweet below:

Dint Isha start the topic of chintu n Mannara? Dint Ankita say samarth bhi Mannara se baat marta hai? Why did she flip in front of her bf saying i dont remember? This track of Chintu Mannara that isha is trying to develop is a total flop! #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 13, 2023

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Not #SamarthJurel himself saying that #IshaMalviya is setting false narrative against #MannaraChopra for game where's mannara's so-called best friend defending isha by saying that she's smart. Chintu is gem of a person ?❤️

While for munawar #MunAra is for convenience. https://t.co/yM70JRk3US — ?????♡̷̷ˎˊ (@_Amber_Says) December 13, 2023

In fact, in Bigg Boss 17, Samarth Jurel also retaliated over Isha Malviya being jealous by connecting him with Mannara Chopra. The video went viral and fans are slamming Isha for setting the false narrative.

Do you believe Isha Malviya is setting a false narrative? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and let us know.