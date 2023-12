Bigg Boss 17 is keeping fans glued to the screen. Like always, the wildcard contestants are making a lot of noise. Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 and brought a storm along. For those who don't know, Samarth Jurel is Isha Malviya's boyfriend. Her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also a part of the show. Initially, Isha refused to accept her relationship with Samarth but eventually she did leaving Abhishek Kumar completely heartbroken. Now, in the latest episodes we see that Abhishek Kumar is the top target of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Constant fights take place between them and it is always two against one. Kamya Panjabi who is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 17 has commented on the drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma calls Munawar Faruqui foolish and boring, 'I don't like him...'

Kamya Panjabi defends Abhishek Kumar and slams Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya

Kamya Panjabi has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past and she follows ever season religiously. The actress also shares her views and comments on social media about everything that happens inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Today, she tweeted about Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's drama. She wrote that Samarth and Isha are looking very bad due to their behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar. She mentioned that Abhishek's only problem is that he has temper, otherwise he has a good heart. In fact, he even has a fun side to him. A lot of fans agreed with her saying that he does have a good heart. But many even slammed Kamya Panjabi stating that she is taking side of an abuser. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Has Ankita Lokhande not moved on from ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput? Her close friend explains the recent events

Check out Kamya Panjabi's tweet below:

Well Isha n Samarth are looking very bad doing whatever they are doing! Abhishek’s only drawback is his anger but he has a good heart, he is emotional, he has an amazing fun side too #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2023

So indirectly you are supporting an abuser. Did u see what Abhi told ayesha that he doesnt like any man touching her,he twisted her hand in the show. When ayesha asked the reason he just diverted the topic. But celebrity like u say he has a good heart.. — subhashyaam (@subhashyaam) December 29, 2023

Yesterday, she made a tweet slamming Mannara Chopra. She stated that Mannara is obsessed with Munawar Faruqui and that's there is jealousy and frustration.