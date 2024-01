Bigg Boss 17 fans today saw one more spat between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. On the show, Ankita Lokhande has somehow managed to come across as a very insecure person. Her husband, Vicky Jain too has been termed as toxic, manipulative and narcissistic. Today, Ankita Lokhande saw Vicky Jain eating food with Mannara Chopra in the dil room. She did not like it and made some comments on the actress and his bond. Vicky Jain was furious and told the actress that she always reacts in such a manner. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar reveals how Isha Malviya's mother was a BIG reason for their split

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later, Vicky Jain tells her that she embarrasses him in real life as well. He says that he has had to push away friends from his life as she has reacted in that manner. He said that even in real life she has embarrassed him on numerous occasions. Ankita Lokhande had told him that what he was doing with Mannara Chopra was 'Besharami'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande 'insecure' of Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain bond; fans say 'Ridiculous and toxic woman' [Check Reactions]

Kamya Panjabi's comment on X

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi said that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seemed to have forgotten that they are on national TV. She said that the actress has stretched things too far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande removes Abhishek Kumar from the house; Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchant and others slam the decision

Trending Now

Oh god ya Ankita that was so not required… U guys are on National Tv #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 5, 2024

Oh god ya Ankita that was so not required… U guys are on National Tv #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 5, 2024

Madam aap ka ye “required”, “not required” kaha tha jab Vicky ANKITA pe hath utha raha tha ya jab Vicky constantly National tv pe ANKITA ko belittle karta h….kaisi dost ho aap? — Harshita Goyal (@Harshit54649897) January 5, 2024

Others told her that she did not speak for Ankita Lokhande when Vicky Jain was almost going to slap her on national TV. The couple will have to answer many questions once they're out of the show.