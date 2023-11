Bigg Boss 17 has been loved. The show is very popular on social media now and the audience is giving their opinions about contestants on X (formerly known as Twitter). The TRPs of the show have been amazing. This season we have two married couples who entered the house, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt. However, things are not really nice for these jodis. They have been fighting constantly and their relationship is going through a rough patch. Aishwarya and Neil seem to have solved things now but Ankita and Vicky are going the wrong way. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Actress makes shocking revelation

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Bigg Boss recently changed the rooms of many contestants. He put Vicky Jain in the Dimaag room and Ankita is still in the Dil house. Ankita was sad about the change but Vicky looked happy and even Bigg Boss told Ankita that Vicky is very happy. Ankita fought with Vicky for being extra happy about leaving her alone in the Dil room. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and others get nominated; whose journey will end?

Ankita Lokhande upset about Vicky being in Dimaag room

He tried to explain that it was Bigg Boss who changed the room but she kept on saying that she is upset because he is very happy about the change. Ankita also said things like she made a mistake by marrying him and also asked him to forget that they are married. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Singh reacts to Aishwarya Sharma's aggressive behaviour towards Neil Bhatt; says 'Koi dosti nahi hai uske sath'

Trending Now

She also accused him of using her and feels she is betrayed. Vicky tried to convince her but failed. Not just yesterday, since a long time we have seen differences cropping up between them. Vicky has been dominating and Salman Khan even told him not to disrespect his wife.

Vicky has been keeping a distance from Ankita because of what he has been blamed during the weekend ka vaar. Things are not right for the couple and a TV celebrity and former Bigg Boss contestant feels that Ankita shouldn't have done the show with Vicky Jain.

Kamya Panjabi feels Ankita shouldn't have done the show

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi has shared that Ankita shouldn't have done the show. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "I really like Ankita but today i felt usko nahi aana chahiye tha iss show meh, definitely not with her husband! I hope she understand the game before its too late for her n vikki as well. #BB17 @ColorsTV"

I really like Ankita but today i felt usko nahi aana chahiye tha iss show meh, definitely not with her husband! I hope she understand the game before its too late for her n vikki as well. #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 14, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, looks like Kamya is right. Recently, Ankita also revealed that she has been throught blood and urine tests to check if she is pregnant or not. She revealed to Vicky that she has missed her periods and is having mood swings.

Participants of Bigg Boss 17

BiggBoss 17 has Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants.