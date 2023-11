Bigg Boss 17 is in the news because of the interesting content the housemates are giving. They have made the show very entertaining and hence the TRPs are very good. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house. Recently, we saw all the drama around Anurag Dobhal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Tehelka get physical with Abhishek Kumar; will the Jai-Veeru jodi get evicted because of violence?

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Anurag has been blaming the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for being biased towards Ankita Lokhande and other TV stars. He said that they are getting special treatments in the house. He also raised objection over Salman Khan slamming him and speaking about his Bro Sena. However, it was Anurag himself who brought out these topics. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Munawar Faruqui, but THIS contestant is the highest paid of this season; here's how much they earn

Bigg Boss slams Anurag Dobhal

Salman then decided not to speak to Anurag again and even during the recent weekend ka vaar, Salman spoke against Anurag. He told Mannara how he has been manipulating her. Post that Anurag once again started talking about Bigg Boss makers being biased. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses his cool on Abhishek Kumar because of Mannara Chopra [Watch]

Bigg Boss has also been very sarcastic with him and after hearing his complaints, he called everyone in the living area. Bigg Boss slammed Anurag for spreading negativity and said that now the game will be Bigg Boss Vs Anurag. Anurag also said that he wants to quit the show and is ready to give Rs 2 crores.

However, he decided not to do this. Many of Bigg Boss fans are slamming Anurag for continuously cribbing about his Bro Sena and fighting against the makers. Former contestant of Bigg Boss, Kamya Panjabi had recently tweeted against Anurag after he kept complaining to Bigg Boss and arguing. This is a big story in TV news.

Kamya Panjabi speaks against Anurag Dobhal

She wrote, "Brosena brosena brosena bas kar de bro…. Game khel lo thodi, aap apna kaam karo aapki Sena apna kaam karegi #BB17 @ColorsTV"

Brosena brosena brosena bas kar de bro…. Game khel lo thodi, aap apna kaam karo aapki Sena apna kaam karegi ? #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 28, 2023

Bro Sena send abusive messages to Kamya Panjabi

After this tweet, she was trolled by Anurag's Bro Sena. She was sent abusive messages by them. Kamya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the screenshots of the messages sent by Bro Sena. She wrote, "Well Anurag was worried ki baahar kya ho raha hai, he should definitely see this! Inke liye he is been fighting with the makers? So sad! To each one of you… bolte raho… mujhe koi fark nahi padta! All the best! #BB17"

Well Anurag was worried ki baahar kya ho raha hai, he should definitely see this! Inke liye he is been fighting with the makers? So sad! To each one of you… bolte raho… mujhe koi fark nahi padta! All the best! #BB17 pic.twitter.com/jLUv7uudPT — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 30, 2023

Recently, Anurag's brother Atul had also slammed the makers for targeting him.