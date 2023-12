The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 ended a couple of minutes ago and it was such a heavy episode with Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel having a nasty fight in the house. So many personal things were shared during the fight just to target each other, hitting each other with below-the-belt remarks and whatnot. It was one of the ugliest Bigg Boss 17 episodes so far.

Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel have an ugly spat in Bigg Boss 17

The fight began in the kitchen at the beginning of the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode and continued till the end. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya both crossed limits. It was an ugly show of bringing each other down. And the funny thing is, they were not in the picture at first. Abhishek was fighting with Aishwarya and Khanzaadi entered and then Isha gave her opinion which triggered Abhishek. Things took a nastier turn pretty quickly. Samarth Jurel was also poking Abhishek, but the latter ignored him completely and fought with Isha throughout. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankit Gupta wants Abhishek Kumar to stay away from Isha Malviya; says 'Aapko pata hai hurt kar rahi hai...'

Netizens react to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's nasty fight in Bigg Boss 17 episode

Netizens cannot decide who was nastier in this fight. There is no right side in this fight as all three of them have said very nasty things about each other. Kamya Punjabi also called out the three of them. Some netizens have sided with Isha and some with Abhishek. Some have called out Samarth for being the third person and purposely getting into the fight. And some of the people felt that it was all staged between them. This is not the first time netizens felt that Isha, Samarth and Abhishek have staged things for Bigg Boss 17 sake. Have a look at the reactions of the netizens here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande praises Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz; says he stood strong against Sidharth Shukla

The fight between Isha Abhishek n Samarth in the beginning of the epi was sick to the core…. Shi shi shi #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 7, 2023

Even 4-5 days back that girl was helping him calm down from an emotional brkdwn N this is the gratitude he gives back -wah!#IshaMalviya don’t be good to ppl who don’t deserve — Star (@Star53919174) December 7, 2023

Isha is 19, he is 28. She was 17 when she started dating him. She is still immature but one of the most strongest contestant in the house.#IshaMalviya — viratkohlifangirl (@viratkohli91395) December 7, 2023

#AbhishekKumar's actions are beyond inhumane! He's stooping to the dirtiest lows, towards a girl he claimed to love & prioritize. Was it all just drama?it makes me wonder how toxic he must be in his interactions with people outside

May God protect us from such ppl#IshaMalviya — SAFIA USMAN (@Sofi66452) December 7, 2023

#IshaMalviya ne bola Injection wali body and he reacted ???#AbhishekKumar? - Tere se pehle mai gaya tha.. one Night Stand, bahut maze diye, body sundar hain? injections

What!!??? — viratkohlifangirl (@viratkohli91395) December 7, 2023

This Tharkishek is the filthiest scum on earth. #IshaMalviya & #SamartJurel shouldn’t ever interact with that POS ever again. #Chintu was right in saying ke tu itne level pe nahi jaa to Isha. Coz woh banda hai hi gutter. — TaZz RizaN (@TazzRizan) December 7, 2023

Disgusting at It's peak...

Chiiii yaaar.. No doubt ki iske agee bhi isne kya kya kiya hai..

I just hate this guy more than chameli ?#AbhishekKumar #chomu #IshaMalviya #BB17 #AnkitaLokhande #Munawarfaraqui https://t.co/tPL7i8TW0I — SHAWON MAHMUD ? (@shawonmahmud470) December 7, 2023

The cheapest fight I have ever seen in the BB history in terms of character assasination ?!! Both Isha & AbhiShek went so low & dirty to just look superior to other !! #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #IshaMalviya #AbhishekKumar #SamarthJurel — BiggBossBattle (@BiggBossBattle) December 7, 2023

Maturity is when you realise #AbhishekKumar is the most cheapest contestant in #BiggBoss history... How can someone do like this for footage...

So disgusting!!#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #IshaMalviya pic.twitter.com/7j11CopoZl — The UJJWAL TIWARY (@balajiujjwal07) December 7, 2023

#AbhishekKumar Aur #IshaMalviya ne ek dusre ko jitna bhi cheap bola lekin Abhishek ne jo comments chintu ke samne Garden me bola wo sabse ghatiya tha jo usne apni exgirlfriend ke liye bola wo kisi bhi ladki ke liye bhi nhi bolna chahiye.#BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 — Mr Hyper (@MrHyper_01) December 7, 2023

Whatever #IshaMalviya faced during the fight, was absolutely right & she deserves it She also made remarks on #KhanZaadi & her beauty which was wrong Now she had to go through this which was fine to some extent.#BiggBoss17 #BB17#BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND — Shaun ? (@Shaun_Rulex) December 7, 2023

#AbhishekKumar to #IshaMalviya tere Maa baap ko pata hai itni si Umar maim kya kar rahi hai.!! Tere sath dating karke jindagi kharab kar rahi thi !? SHAME ON U ABHISHEK — Taehyung (@JadavShikha) December 7, 2023

Two days back #IshaMalviya made nasty comments for #KhanZaadi? using her parents & today she just got worse first poking & later saying such nasty comments to #AbhishekKumar ?#BiggBoss17 #BB17 https://t.co/QSRxXpBdWT — TELLYDHAMAAL (@tellydhamaal) December 7, 2023

Same Thank God Finally #AbhishekKumar stand for himself ye dogli #IshaMalviya bhut dino se character assassination kr rhi thi Abhishek ka sbke samne or aaj jb Abhishek ny bola to logo ko Abhishek hi cheap dikh rha aree jb knha thai tum jb dogli bhut dino se ye kr rhi thi — Nazrana Akhtar (@NazranaAkhtar) December 7, 2023

Uske mu me jutaa marna chahiye tha

Usko dhkka to bohot kam hi hai#WeStandWithIsha #IshaMalviya #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/SceeDLbJ0G — Nikita (@Nikita_ishaM) December 7, 2023

#newBoyfriend #SamarthJurel instead of taking his #gf side so fight can stop ! Ganged up on #abhishekKumar & later was seen telling her to behave !After he heard whole truth about them & then he guilt and manipulated #ishaMalviya looks ,she is getting played smartly by #Chintu ? — LifeOfCray (@LifeOfCray1) December 7, 2023

If #AbhishekKumar is a red flag then #SamarthJurel is not less than him I wish #IshaMalviya bajaye Sam ko bhi kabhi#BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss17OnJioCinema — ????? ✨ (@funny_girl_28) December 7, 2023

Samarth should not have come in between fight.. especially when he came in garden area.. he is portraying himself as hero and throwing Isha under guilt...#SamarthJurel #IshaMalviya — Nitaraa (@Nitaraa1723) December 7, 2023

#sanaraeeskhan and Chintu are trending, I really wish they meet outside as it is a much better world outside than that toxic place, I wish #samarthjurel also leaves that toxic place soon #biggboss17 — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) December 7, 2023

#SamarthJurel #BiggBoss17 #IshaMalviya #chintu is so right in this ugly fight about the things isha should not say and let the abuser go low and ugly #SamHearts ?? — As.it.was. (@AsItWasKyun) December 7, 2023

Sahi bolra samarth ...Lekin Gaali ladke ko padegi ...? Start #IshaMalviya karegi aage #AbhishekKumar extend krega in anger...

But galat sirf abhi hoga ,Isha Nahi That's double standards ?#SamarthJurel U r my one of fav Naturally...Faltu ka isha k karan sadta ye? — Jyoti ? (@Siddy_SidNaaz) December 7, 2023

#IshaMalviya to #MunawarFaruqui? - Munna Mera itna kaala Dil nahin hai kisi ke liye etc etc US - Nahin Isha, today you have proved you have the most Kaala Dil Hai!! ?#BiggBoss17 — TELLYDHAMAAL (@tellydhamaal) December 7, 2023

The audacity of #AbhishekKumar is infuriating – claiming feelings for #Khanzaadi one moment, then character-assassinating her

Similarly, he calls #IshaMalviya his priority then character assassinate her on NTV. It's all for footage, #Chintu is rightly protecting isha#BB17 — SAFIA USMAN (@Sofi66452) December 7, 2023

Nobody has problem with people bashing #IshaMalviya. Problem is people sympathizing with chomu Kumar. Who is worst. He was disgusting with khanzaadi. Character assassinated her also. It's not just with Isha.

.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/DMAQKikDwf — Engr. Aditya (@biggboss_critic) December 7, 2023

Ajj #AbhishekKumar and #IshaMalviya ne sari hadd paar kar liya hai cheapness ka. #SamarthJurel is looking good in today's episode. He is in good direction after wht abhishek told him about his gf Damn it takes a lot of guts to stay calm. #BB17 #BiggBoss17@ColorsTV @JioCinema — Inception (@inception_215) December 7, 2023

Fight between abhi isha and chintu seems so fake and scripted?

Esp. kal ka Confession room with isha! Also abhi toh hai hi instigator and chintu bhi faltu me lad raha ha tha!

They all will chill after 2 days!#AbhishekKumar#IshaMalviya #SamarthJurel #BiggBoss17 — Sejal (@_itsejal) December 7, 2023

Chintu aka #SamarthJurel is actually very matured. He really loves #IshaMalviya. It might look like he doesn't. But he really cares for her. I've seen it since time he entered. His actions might look over. But he really loves her.

.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/RQ97UCy4KN — Engr. Aditya (@biggboss_critic) December 7, 2023

Even tho #IshaMalviya also said stuff like "Steroid body etc" which are wrong but none matched the disgusting things #AbhishekKumar said. "Isha raat mein bahut maze deti hai" I'm so upset for #Khanzaadi or any or every girl that might come in his life.#Biggboss17 #BB17 — Tanisha ? (@Tanizing) December 7, 2023

Witnessed the ugliest fight full of derogatory remarks from #IshaMalviya , #SamarthJurel & #AbhishekhKumar

My ears literally want to bleed & #Chintu had to stoop a little further including a housemate #KhanZaadi out of no where to their personal outside related fight. #BB17 — Sarbari Barman (@PratiksAngel) December 7, 2023

Isha Malviya entered Bigg Boss 17 alongside Abhishek Kumar. It is said that Samarth was also going to join them at first but he opted out last minute. Isha and Abhishek started spending time and she started bonding with Abhishek claiming that she has no boyfriend outside. After a couple of weeks. Samarth made his entry. He created a scene when Isha denied her relationship with him. Eventually, Isha accepted her relationship. They have a tumultuous relationship inside the house.