Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who are ardent fans of the reality show watch it on a daily basis. The two keep sharing their opinions about the contestants on their respective social media. Recently, Kamya and Devoleena spoke their hearts out on Isha Malviya’s accusations of Khanzaadi lying about her health issues. Well, Devoleena tweeted saying, 'Imagine isha is saying khanzaadi jhooti hai. Irony'. For the uninitiated, Devoleena indirectly took a dig at Isha who lied about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar and Samarath Jurel. BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp and follow our channel for more entertainment news and TV news updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande baukhla gayi hai' say netizens after fight with Neil Bhatt over nomination task [Check Reactions]

Kamya Panjabi also posted a comment on Devoleena's post and said, 'Wahi main bhi soch rahi thi'. Kamya further shared more thoughts on the situation by tweeting, 'Dear Isha i dont think Salman Sir said Khanzaadi jhooth bole rahi hai, he said hamein aisi koi reports nahi di gayi hai…there is a lot of difference'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi fans strongly slam Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra for mocking her illness

Have a look at Devoleena and Kamya's tweets - Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Bigg Boss 17 re-enters Top 10 most-liked TV shows

Trending Now

Imagine isha is saying khanzaadi jhooti hai. Irony ??? #BB17 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 28, 2023

Wahi main bhi soch rahi thi ???? https://t.co/6uHRkLyHlh — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 28, 2023

Dear Isha i dont think Salman Sir said Khanzaadi jhooth bole rahi hai, he said hamein aisi koi reports nahi di gayi hai… there is a lot of difference. #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 28, 2023

Isha had stated that host Salman Khan called Khanzaadi a liar which Kamya corrected as she said that Salman did not say that she was lying rather he said that the team did not receive any reports about the same. She even said that she wishes Isha realized the difference between both statements. Kamya also said that Isha should not call someone a liar when her health is in question.