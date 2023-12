In the last couple of days on Bigg Boss 17, we have seen Mannara Chopra lashing out at Munawar Faruqui because Ayesha Khan said that she gets cold vibes from her (Mannara). Munawar got a lashing from Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar and since then, Mannara has been behind those two. The rest of the housemates have been asking Mannara to steer clear of Munawar. However, that has not been the case. Mannara has been trying to talk or get some reaction from Munawar but to no avail. And it is only frustrating her. And now, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have reacted to the same...

Kamya Punjabi reacts to Mannara Chopra's obsession with Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan

Mannara Chopra has been calling out Munawar Faruqui and she has not been liking his love angle, romantic angle with Ayesha Khan. The actress has lost the one friend she made inside the house. She has been calling them out in front of everyone and on top of her voice. Munawar also lost his cool when Mannara mentioned Nazila indirectly. Munawar's reaction shook Mannara to the core. Despite contestants asking her not to go to Munawar and to maintain a respectable distance, the actress has been going behind him. While her fans have called her taunts and attacks on Munawar and Ayesha, savage, many feel Mannara is crossing the line.

Kamya Punjabi reacted to Mannara's obsession with Munawar and Ayesha saying that the latter is paying for whatever happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar throughout the week. Without naming Mannara in her X post, she called her out saying that Mannara has been going on and on about Munawar and Ayesha. Kamya feels not just jealous or frustrated, Mannara is also obsessed with them. Kamya is now getting bored. Have a look at Kamya Punjabi's X-post here:

Watch this video of Mannara Chopra here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kishwer Merchant also react to Mannara Chopra's behaviour

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her X handle and said that she is getting only Komolika vibe from Mannara. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress wondered at how long she has been maintaining the vibe. Kishwer Merchant did not take Mannara's name but she wrote, "Psycho lover alert," and tagged Bigg Boss. The netizens in the comments felt that she was talking about Mannara. It is not clear whether Kishwer is talking about Mannara.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Mannara yet again confronting Munawar over Ayesha Khan.