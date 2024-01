Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was watched by so many people last night. Bigg Boss 17's latest episode, it seems, is going to fetch a lot of TRP. It is because the main event of the week, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's fight was going to be discussed in the episode. Abhishek slapped Samarth in a fit of rage and the latter demanded his eviction. Ankita had eliminated him but Salman Khan got him back. Those supporting Abhishek have hailed the decision including Kishwer Merchant and Kamya Punjabi.

Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant cheer on Abhishek Kumar as he re-enters the Bigg Boss 17 house

Kamya Punjabi had called out Samarth Jurel for his foul language towards Abhishek Kumar. Kamya highlighted how Samarth called him Mental and dragged his father into the show. She was shocked to see his behaviour. Reacting to last night's eviction, Kamya said that one chance is also given to the enemy. She agreed with Salman Khan who slammed the rest of the housemates for not stopping Abhishek or Samarth when they were fighting. She also called them out saying everyone wants to play it safe. She asks if that is a quality of a winner. Later, she also said that even if nobody had voted for Abhishek, he would have still come back on the show.

Have a look at Kamya Punjabi's tweets here:



Kishwer Merchant also reacted to Abhishek's return. She wrote, "Abhishek is back *seeti*" and said that now everyone knows who is the hero. Well, while calling out the housemates, Salman Khan did share that the audience has been hailing Abhishek as the hero and Samarth as the villain. They felt good when Abhishek slapped him and cheered on him.

Have a look at Kishwer Merchant's tweets here:

Watch this video of Abhishek and Samarth's fight here:

When Abhishek Kumar returned to the show, he thanked everyone and also apologized to everyone for his deeds. He apologized to Isha and Samarth who were in shock and denial. Even Mannara Chopra seemed taken aback. Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan were happy to see him back in the house. Fans are liking Ayesha and Abhishek's friendship. Meanwhile, family week will be starting soon on Bigg Boss now.