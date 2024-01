Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s marriage has been looking like a big sham ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Vicky and Ankita’s nasty fights make netizens wonder that they might get divorced soon. Even Ankita in the show many times expressed her disappointment over Vicky not being a good husband and admitted regretting getting married to him. Lately, Ankita Lokhande was criticised by Vicky Jain’s mom for hitting her husband by the leg and mentioned how her father-in-law had called her mom to question if she too used to treat her husband in the same way. This left the viewers stunned and they are calling Vicky Jain’s mom a big red flag. Also Read - Javed Akhtar hits back at Kangana Ranaut after the actress requests the Stay On Defamation Case; 'Deliberately…'

After this #AnkitaLokhande? PR should focus on ANKITA only.. It's high time sir @mourjo https://t.co/CBw4XoBmdV — Rubina Fan (@RubinaDilaik09) January 9, 2024

The REGRESSIVE mentality of #VickyJain 's family doesn't shock me!! What I found really INHUMANE is calling #AnkitaLokhande 's mother to ask if she used to hit her husband, knowing that he's no more!! & talking about it with such PRIDE????#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/xTq4YfmDKJ — Ashraf Khan. mr x (@Mrx44765976) January 9, 2024

But is this drama around their marriage is for real or it’s just a publicity stunt? Fans wonder. Amid all the criticism for Vicky Jain’s mom and Ankita Lokhande’s marriage, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in strong support of the Manikarnika actress and alleged media is trying to break her family. Also Read - Did Virat Kohli get roasted by controversial Punjabi singer Shubh in his latest song Safety Off? Fans curse him to death [Check Reactions]

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and showed her support towards Ankita and her in-laws by sharing the screenshot of Vicky Jain's mom's interview. "Media doing their best to break their family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end.... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage". The Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held on January 28, 2023, and fans are rooting for Ankita and Munawar Faruqui's win.

