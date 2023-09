Bigg Boss 17 makers are putting together a formidable set of contestants to go on Salman Khan's show. We will see couples, single contestants and celebs from the world of music and digital content creation. It was rumoured that Pandya Store couple Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik would be one of the couples on Salman Khan's show. It looks like the hunk will make a solo entry on the show. Kanwar Dhillon has a huge fan following and could go a long way if he plays a good game. He has a nice personality which will appeal to people. We guess that Alice Kaushik decided to give it a miss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Vivian Dsena doing the Salman Khan show? Actor's wife reveals it all

Promo shoot begins for Bigg Boss 17

As per Gossips TV, Isha Malviya and Kanwar Dhillon are one of the first to shoot for Bigg Boss 17. The actress is known as Jasmine from Udaariyaan. Her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar is also supposed to be on the show. Isha Malviya has a substantial fan base outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya drops BIG HINT of being a part of Salman Khan's show?

This season, we have three couples from the world of TV. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are confirmed to be going inside. Aishwarya Sharma is also confirmed but Neil Bhatt looks a bit doubtful. He has been offered Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11 as well. He is a good dancer so he might take it up. YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wife Payal and other digital jodi Vivek Choudhary and Khushi are also supposed to be on Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan negative PR fiasco: Bebika Dhurve accuses the latter of spreading wrong news about everyone

Trending Now

The last season of Bigg Boss 16 was the most successful one after Bigg Boss 13. The channel wants to hit the bulls eye with this one. Salman Khan will be back as the much loved host.