Bigg Boss 17 is always trending on social media. The contestants have made it an interesting watch since the start. We have Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel currently in the house. This season, Ankita has finally entered the Bigg Boss house and she is also one of the most loved contestants. She has entered the house with her husband Vicky. Since the start, Ankita has been saying that she is playing with all her heart and values relationships more than anything else.

Ankita and her relationships in Bigg Boss 17

However, she could not maintain many of her relations inside the house. She was with Isha and Abhishek but had issues with them. She knew Aishwarya and Neil since their previous show but they could not be friends. She also could not maintain her friendships with Mannara, Samarth and others.

She was also very close to Munawar Faruqui but recently, they stopped talking because of some fights. Ankita did not like Munawar taking Mannara's side in anything she does. Now, this weekend we have Karan Johar as the host. Salman Khan will not be seen this time.

Karan Johar bashes Ankita Lokhande

A promo has released where we see Karan Johar bashing Ankita Lokhande for breaking her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. In the promo, we see Karan asking Ankita, "Did you take a step back because Munawar’s priority is Mannara right now?" Ankita said, "My problem is that I’m an emotional person."

Karan further said, "I am like this, I’m emotional, if I feel bad I will say it to your face. We have only heard you say this, it can’t be seen in your actions." Ankita added, "Another reason why I went away from Munawar is that I am possessive." Karan then tells her to say this then and say it without any fears. This is a big story in TV news.

As soon as fans saw the promo, they said that Karan Johar is bashing Ankita because she is Kangana Ranaut's friend. One of the users wrote, "I know why karan johar is bashing Ankita unnecessarily. #AnkitaLokhande is friend of

Another user wrote, "Ankita will always be bashed on this show as the show has to support their baby Manara . With Manara always at loggerheads with Ankita then what can be expected."

Many are happy that Karan Johar bashed Ankita and Mannara as Salman Khan never did so. Take a look at the reactions below.

Looks like this promo of Karan Johar is having mixed reactions from fans.