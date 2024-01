The Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17 will be dominated by what happened in the Family Week. One of the big muddas is the conversation between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain. Fans were enraged when she told Ankita Lokhande that her husband told her to call her mother Vandana Phadnis and ask if she would also hit her husband in this fashion. Ankita Lokhande took a strong stand and said she was wrong. She told her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain that they could have spoken to her but dragging in her dead father was not done. Even netizens felt the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Pavitra Punia calls out makers for character assassinating Munawar Faruqui on national television; says 'He has a child'

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother reacts to trolls and comparisons with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz

Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain on Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17

Karan Johar has told Vicky Jain that he is completely indifferent to what Ankita Lokhande is going through. He said no one expected him to side with the actress but he does not even bother to check on her emotions. Karan Johar said he just had to ask his wife what happened, and perhaps be by her side. Netizens have noticed how Vicky Jain has been talking to a lot of people except the actress on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel declared the most undeserving contestant to have survived so far in the show — View poll results

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 fans praise Karan Johar

Bigg Boss 17 fans have praised Karan Johar for addressing the issue head on. He has opined what many people feel that Vicky Jain is not emotionally available for the actress. In fact, she also asked him if needs a break. Ankita Lokhande said she has always loved his family, and this kind of behaviour is not expected. Fans feel that Karan Johar is the most deserving host of the show after Salman Khan. Take a look at some of the reactions...

Karan ? you're the deserving host after Salman. Clear cut talks. Waiting for tomorrow's weekend ka vaar ? Please Ayesha - Munna controversy ke baare mein bhi discuss kijiye ? #Bb17 #biggBoss17 — Deeksha. (@CrickettFanGirl) January 12, 2024

Karan ? you're the deserving host after Salman. Clear cut talks. Waiting for tomorrow's weekend ka vaar ? Please Ayesha - Munna controversy ke baare mein bhi discuss kijiye ? #Bb17 #biggBoss17 — Deeksha. (@CrickettFanGirl) January 12, 2024

#KaranJohar is the best thing that happened in #BiggBoss17 — Bilal Salfi (@salfi6692) January 12, 2024

Is this man serious ? He is justifying his father's act to call Ankita's mom !! Pls divorce him asap she will not stay happy man he has same mentality as his father Damn this is so toxic #ankitalokhande #biggboss17 #vickyjain — DIRA (@jasmintheboss12) January 12, 2024

#VickyJain should realise his family is looking bad outside, his mother gives vamp like vibes big time! — चारुता कुलकर्णी (@charutakulkarni) January 12, 2024

Vicky Jain tells Ankita Lokhande that what his father said was from the perspective of a parent. He said that she looks wrong when she loses control on her emotions on the show.