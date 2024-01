Bigg Boss 17: After the promo of calling of Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande, now the latest promo shows Karan Johar bashing Isha Malviya over acting innocent. Karan in the promo slams Isha Malviya as he exposes her in front of everyone. Karan questions about her statement on Munawar Faruqui as her claims he uses and throws people’s in his life and this happened during his ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan making an entry in the house. Ayesha came with an agenda in the house to seek an apology from Munawar as she alleged him of two timing her and cheating on her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Munawar Faruqui gets support from Karan Kundrra, Prince Narula and others, netizens trend 'ITV Supporting Womanizer' [Check Reactions]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande; fans praise his 'Clear Cut Talks'

Watch the video of Karan Johar slamming Isha Malviya on the weekend ka vaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan in the show for one weekend and the netizens are loving this straight forward host. He not only highlighted the problems of Vicky as a husband but he even asked to become a better person for her. And we wonder if Vicky will make an improvement after this advice. While we talk about Isha Malviya, Karan straight forward and tells her that he clearly understands the innocent individual and the one who is acting innocent. Even tells Isha if she has forgotten her history over doing the same of using and throwing people out of her life. Karan was talking about her relationships with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Pavitra Punia calls out makers for character assassinating Munawar Faruqui on national television; says 'He has a child'

Trending Now

How disgusting is #IshaMalviya? father, just to correct her daughter evil n shameless deeds he is throwing #AyeshaKhan under the bus. Happy that Chintu is save from this fraud family#BiggBoss17#IshaMalviya#SamarthJurel https://t.co/O3qxh0FUhP — Mallika ✨ (@MallikaS007) January 13, 2024

The communication wasn't even connected to her. Infact she used the C word which provoked Abhishek. Are you guys watching the show in comma? #IshaMalviya? #AbhishekKumar? — VJ Patel (@b00gieMAndroid) January 13, 2024

Indeed, after seeing this fiery Karan Johar, netizens are mighty impressed as they are wanting to him continue to be the host for this season and give the reality check to all the contestants of the house.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight.