Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention from the audience. Everyone is just talking about this show and the TRPs have been superb this season. We have Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel currently inside the house. They are all playing well and it is difficult for the audience to decide who can be the top five. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra is also in the house.

She was the first one to enter the house and we saw her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. They became friends from the first day and Bigg Boss kept calling them together in the confession room. Munawar became the guiding light for Mannara and we saw their cute moments together.

Mannara and Munawar's friendship

However, Mannara is also friends with Anurag Dobhal who has been spreading negativity and he does not like Munawar. Many times, even Salman Khan has warned Mannara that Anurag tries to poison her mind about Munawar and others.

Mannara and Munawar's friendship is currently going through a rough patch as Mannara is not showing the effort. Munawar has been supporting her even now. Now, a latest promo has released where we see Karan Johar hosting the weekend ka vaar this time. This is a big story in TV news.

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra

Salman Khan is not available for the week and hence, Karan Johar has taken his place. In the promo, we see Karan Johar slamming Mannara Chopra. He said Mannara only has one task and that is asking for validation of her friendship.

He asks her why she did not take a stand against Anurag after he nominated her best friend, Munwar Faruqui. He said, "Is this friendship? According to me, it’s hypocrisy. It’s called having double standards."

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, it looks like Karan Johar is here to show the contestants their real face. He also bashed Ankita Lokhande for breaking her friendship with Munawar.