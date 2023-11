Bigg Boss 17 is in its 7th week. And the game of the contestants has everyone hooked. We have Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and more celebs. Every weekend, we see Salman Khan coming and grilling the housemates. But this time, it seems Salman is busy with some other commitments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande is incorrigible' feel fans as she refuses to accept her cleanliness issues; netizens hail Isha Malviya [Check Reactions]

Karan Johar to step in for Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

If reports are anything to go by, it is being said that Karan Johar will take up hosting duties for this Weekend Ka Vaar. So, Salman Khan fans who were looking forward to seeing him roast, grill and cheer contestants will have to wait one more week or watch Tiger 3 in theatres to get a glimpse of the superstar. This is not the first time, Salman Khan will be away for Weekend Ka Vaar. He did that previous times too. In fact, Karan also hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan talks about failure of Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; says 'It is important to...'

Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik shows excitement to enter the Bigg Boss house

Just a couple of hours, we saw Abdu Rozik returning to India. He was happy to see the paparazzi who warmly welcomed Abdu to India. Abdu asked the paps about Bigg Boss. The paps said Bigg Boss has become boring since he is not inside. Abdu was asked if he would be going inside Bigg Boss's house. Abdu said that he would love to go if they called him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 8 Times Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande proved they made a mistake of coming on the show together

Just recently, Abdu Rozik cheered on Khanzaadi in his Instagram stories. Khanzaadi had been having a pretty low time in the last couple of weeks. And Abdu also shared a story saying that he is coming to India for Khanzaadi. It led to speculation about Abdu entering the Bigg Boss 17 house for Khanzaadi. However, the latest buzz states that Abdu Rozik will shoot Weekend Ka Vaar tomorrow and he will not be a wildcard but a guest on the show. A couple of days ago, we saw Orry, that is, Orhan Awatramani entering the Bigg Boss 17 house too. He was also a guest on the show. It would be a refreshing change to see Abdu in the Bigg Boss house.