Bigg Boss 17: Karan Kundrra is a true friend to Munawar Faruqui and this video is proof. Their bonding has come out as a huge surprise for fans as well. In this video, you can see Karan making an entry in the show to support Munawar Faruqui where they both hug each other and shed tears, the sign of true friendship, where a friend understands another friend's pain without uttering a single word. Karan is a friend of Munawar Faruqui. In the video, you can see Munawar breaking down and Karan controlling his tears where he expresses his worry about his image being tarnished and misjudged. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finale: Abdu Rozik takes dig at Munawar Faruqui for having many girlfriends; predicts winner

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Rohit Shetty wins over netizens with his tough questions for Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar

Munawar Faruqui admits he wasn't ready for his personal life to be exposed and he was indirectly talking about Ayesha Khan. Karan tells Munawar, " Kya feedback chahiye". Munawar expresses his worry and says, "Kya hogaya ye". Karan calms Munawar and says, "Hogaya na, Galti hogai, maafhi maang li, bus. He later defends his friend's act saying that he must have had a relationship trauma or because of the way his life has been he isn't able to any of his relationships. Karan advises Munawar, "Not everyone is going to love you, not everyone is going to hate you, what has happened is happened. Stop regretting". Karan doesn't want Munawar to please everyone and tells him things not yeh end of the world. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui finds support from Pooja Bhatt, actress slams mockery of his personal life

Trending Now

#KaranKundrra has come to defend Munawar and justify his actions#AyeshaKhan who came to demand justice on national TV Now she has been evicted and the Munawar Ki janta abuse her on Instagram. It would be better to remain silent, the world is cruel ! Society ??#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/DGa9b4uwN7 — ◇KɐβIя۵ (@YoursXBestie) January 26, 2024

Karan and Munawar's bonding is being hailed by fans and they cannot wait to watch this emotional reunion of the friends ahead of the grand finale.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui.