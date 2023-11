Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan celebrated the Diwali weekend with the inmates along with his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif. The superstar looked extremely miffed at Khanzaadi after she was constantly fighting with Mannara Chopra after giving her a warning. Salman Khan angrily yells at Khanzaadi for not respecting Katrina Kaif's presence and tells her that she is constantly fighting. Even Sana Raees Khan insists both girls not fight, while Mannara keeps her shut and doesn't speak much, but Khanzaadi refuses to calm down. And this leaves Salman so angry that he tells her to behave and asks if she is the same in her house as well. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif turn saviours again but this time with a twist

Tomorrow's Episode: Salman Khan angrily slams Khanzaadi for her disrespectful behavior in front of Katrina pic.twitter.com/HyOhUj4TjJ — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 11, 2023

Salman Khan gets so angry that Katrina Kaif holds the Tiger 3 star's hands to calm him down. Khanzaadi says nothing when Salman Khan takes the charge. Khanzaadi and Mannara have been the jaani dushman's in the house. Mannara was lately slammed by Ankita Lokhande for calling Khanzaadi characterless for flirting with Abhishek Kumar in the house. Even the netizens lambasted Mannara for being hypocrite. Bigg Boss 17 has completed its four weeks, and the fans are thoroughly enjoying this entertaining show.

It's so biased show entire fault is manara but @BeingSalmanKhan is scolding n demotivating #Khanzadi

When #AbhishekhKumar said duplicate he was bashed but when #Manara says characterless n abuses it's all ok @EndemolShineIND so much biased — TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) November 11, 2023

It's sad people like #KhanZaadi who are struggling for some mark in this industry are bashed for defending themselves while a spoilt brat, Badtameez girl like #MannaraChopra gets easy way out for degrading other girls! SHAME @JioCinema @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/ElvSnm246z — TELLYDHAMAAL (@tellydhamaal) November 11, 2023

#BiggBoss17 via #SalmanKhan have ensured that #KhanZaadi will now stay silent as they can't let anyone who isn't their favourite to speak much, just like #VickyJain . After #KhanZaadi stays silent, next #WeekendKaVaar they taunt her that she is inactive pic.twitter.com/XeQectN16x — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 11, 2023

Khanzaadi fans cry biased after Salman Khan strongly slams her. Netizens pick the Tiger 3 star for over acting.