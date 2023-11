Bigg Boss 17 saw one of the biggest fights of the season far. It was between KhanZaadi and Mannara Chopra. It happened after KhanZaadi and Abhishek Kumar were having a fun. Mannara saw that and commented that KhanZaadi should not comment later that Abhishek tried to molest her. It was a volatile comment and Munawar Faruqui told her that she should apologize to KhanZaadi. She said she would do so but KhanZaadi was in no mood to accept her apology. Slowly, the whole thing blew up into a huge fight where Anurag Dobhal, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai and Abhishek Kumar got involved in bad brawls. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's rare tender moment on Salman Khan's show finally happens courtesy Aishwarya Sharma [Watch Video]

Now, viewers are surprised to see the new side of Mannara Chopra. Netizens have noticed that she does tend to pass comments which are quite derogatory. The maximum fights are happening between KhanZaadi and Mannara Chopra. Abhishek Kumar have said that Anurag Dobhal is somewhere responsible for all the fights between people. He said that UK Rider is diplomatic and tends to pass gossip from one place to another. This is how people reacted on social media to this huge fight between Mannara Chopra and KhanZaadi.

#WeStandWithKhanzaadi ? Makers fav #MannaraChopra and that’s why #KhanZaadi is being targeted…… She is lone warrior that Doesn’t mean she is alone… she has her Janta ❤️ #BB17 https://t.co/IjKwRwYdDq — ??????_????_??? (@khanzaadiOFC) November 3, 2023

Now Salman Khan bring back older points of this girl to save her favorite pc ki behan #KhanZaadi — Shantanu Pandey (@ShantanuPa83836) November 3, 2023

#SalmanKhan ki laadli #MannaraChopra ki full galti thi usne ye word use kiya still #KhanZaadi was questioned. #BiggBoss17 — Arsh (@Arsh007777) November 3, 2023

Barbie Handa gets a free pass for linking Sana and Vicky, calling KZ bitch, mocking molestation, boasting about her financial status and what not just because she apologised. How cute! ?

I support fearless #KhanZaadi here #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #PeethaQueen#KhanZaadi — Lady Don ?❤️‍? (@Khanzaadi_fc) November 3, 2023

The way Salman literally ignored what Mannara said about Khanzaadi and only blamed Khanzaadi into all the mess??? Nepotism at it's peak just like last year. IFYKYK??#Khanzaadi #MannaraChopra #BiggBoss #BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaar — Vaishali #VicKat Forever?❤ (@rosesbudes) November 3, 2023

She has been doing this since Day-1!! For god sake, #MannaraChopra can not take someone's firm tone!! But she'll abuse, go everyone's character, say something so disgusting & still not feel GUILTY!!??#BiggBoss17 #KhanZaadi #IshaMalviya #AnkitaLokhandepic.twitter.com/EbWeufPT2E — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 3, 2023

So basically #MannaraChopra want #AbhishekKumar but he don't like her. He likes #KhanZaadi . The closeness b/w khanzadi & abhishek makes manara jealous ?. And makers want their so called chopra image good that's why they all demean khanzaadi today. Manara is so fake. — ibrahim (@Ibraheeemm_) November 3, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 fans are also wondering how everyone gets involved when these two fight in the house. KhanZaadi has managed to surprise neutral audiences on the show. The young lady has a very strong personality.