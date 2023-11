Bigg Boss 17 contestant KhanZaadi has been trending since two days. There are many who want her out of the show as she is constantly saying that she wants to go home. On the other hand, fans have defended her after her brother and doctor verified on record that she was indeed taking treatment for severe Ankylosing spondylitis. It seems she was bound on wheelchair for some time as well. KhanZaadi began crying saying that people mocked her physical and mental health on the show. While many thought of Abhishek Kumar and her as a couple, he said some nasty things about her. KhanZaadi now only has Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain as friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi lying about her health issues? Rapper's doctor makes big reveal [Watch]

A huge fight has erupted between Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and KhanZaadi. It seems it is related to the house duties. Aishwarya Sharma calls her a Bhagori which means an escapist. KhanZaadi said she has come far in life because of her rebellious streak. The war of words gets dirty and she calls Aishwarya Sharma a 'Hagori'. There is no doubt that Aishwarya has been involved in some truly dirty fights on the show. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom labelled as a vamp after her video go viral before entering Salman Khan’s show

KhanZaadi has found fans and supporters who feel Salman Khan is way too biased towards Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui. They feel she is truly playing alone in the house. This is how they reacted to the fight of Aishwarya Sharma and KhanZaadi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets slammed for intimidating Ankita Lokhande in their ugly fight; netizens call him a disgusting man

Aishwarya Hagodi ??? perfect name for her — Devil (@DeviLissHere) November 27, 2023

Jab dono jhagda kar rahi thi , using very strange dirty language... not suitable — BiggBoss 24x7 (@BB24x7_) November 27, 2023

Great khanzaadi good reply to this looser couple ???#KhanZaadi ❤❤❤ — Sajeda Sultana (@Sultana14Sajeda) November 27, 2023

Khanzadi kya bajai hai aunty no1 ki ?? — kalpana (@KalpanaTri40439) November 27, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is having good traction on social media. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is out of the house after spending some time as a guest. It seems Abdu Rozik will go inside to show support to KhanZaadi. They have the same agency. People have noticed how everyone has ganged up against KhanZaadi after Salman Khan scolded her on Weekend Ka Vaar.