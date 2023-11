Bigg Boss 17: The new love story is brewing in the house, and no prize for guesses—it's Khanzaadi (Firoza Khan)and Abhishek Kumar. After their showdown in the house where Abhishek strongly asks Khanzaadi not to use him in her game, the new video from the house shows Khanzaadi confessing her feelings for Abhishek Kumar. She is seen saying to Vicky Jain that she has started liking him even more after seeing his caring and sensitive side. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets a special power, uses it against Aishwarya Sharma; check out new twists

Watch the video of Khanzaadi admitting to having feelings for Abhishek Kumar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

is seen talking toabout how she feels for Abhishek. "I said I liked him even more now that I saw his sensitive side". Vicky Bhaiya nods his head in agreement, andjoins in the conversation.

While the netizens are excited to see their love story in the house, They are happy that Abhishek is finally moving on from Isha Malviya. While there are few who are slamming them for being fake. One user said, "baapre ek hi season main ithne sare fake log kaise aagye hai .khanzadi ko aab dikhne ke liye yehi karna padega kithna fake hai yeh log" Another user said, " No one is interested in this fake drama for a reality show". One user called Khanzaadi a better player compared to Mannara Chopra, "Khanzadi is way better than manara as player". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi and Mannara Chopra have a huge fight dragging in all the housemates; netizens slam 'nepo product'

Didi called #Khanzaadi characterless bcz she was flirting with #AbhishekKumar . Meanwhile Didi doing same thing.

HYPOCRISY Tum karo to rasleela hm kare to character dheela ?#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17#MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhandepic.twitter.com/SiRkj1UAhF — Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) November 8, 2023

Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar have managed to grab eyeballs with their cute antics.