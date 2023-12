Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi, aka Feroza Khan has been evicted from the show. And fans are calling the eviction unfair. Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee too called out the eviction of Khanzaadi as unacceptable and called her the strongest contestant among others in the house. Devoleena took to her X account and expressed her disappointment over the eviction of Khanzaadi and wrote," Khanzaadi is a far better tenant than many in the house. Most targeted contestants. Most bullied by most of the contestants. I could simply say a lone wolf. She is damn strong. And definitely the most beautiful lady in Bigg Boss 17. But kya karein. ??‍♀️I wish her all the very best and & lots of love. You rocked it #KhanZaadi? #BB17". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi wants to start a love angle with Abhishek Kumar; says 'His feelings were genuine'

Khanzaadi is a far better contenstants than many in the house. Most targetted contestants. Most bullied by most of the contestants. I could simple say a lone wolf. She is damn strong. And definitely the most beautiful lady in @BiggBoss 17. But kya karein. ??‍♀️I wish her all the… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 16, 2023

Netizens bash makers for evicting Khanzaadi from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Munawar Faruqui for revealing Ankita Lokhande and doctor’s chat in front of all contestants

They evicted #KhanZaadi received less amount of votes from audience while neil was standing beside her is so funny to me. Atleast give the real reason like "she was exposing you all and rejecting to work on bb team" ? #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/HsVwD4IswV — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) December 16, 2023

Have always said it, Voting trends are just guess by the channels on the basis of social media polls Voting trends are not actual votings, its just a guess by people on the basis of what they want#Khanzadi received least votes, so she is out. Thats the fact — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 16, 2023

Trending Now

#KhanZaadi deserve top 5 for sure

One medical conversation ruined her game

Best of luck for future #KhanZaadi? #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/2KkBsZsfJo — LivefeedBB17 (@Dhillon_777) December 16, 2023

Khanzaadi, who is out of the house, has no regrets about being evicted, and in an exclusive chat with BL, she mentioned having a love angel with Abhishek Kumar, as she calls his feelings genuine. Khanzaadi gained a lot of fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 17, and fans only wished to see her more in the house.