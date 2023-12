Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a season that had immense potential but was marred by creatives. As we know, the nominated contestants of the week were Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, KhanZaadi and Vicky Jain. There is an almost unanimous verdict that Neil Bhatt is having marginal contribution towards the game. Abhishek Kumar has been generating content most of which now looks fake and too hyper. Vicky Jain has been playing well. Rumours doing the rounds is that KhanZaadi is out of the show. The rapper from Assam had been saying that she wants to get out. Bigg Boss 17 had been affecting her mental health and she wished to go home. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain’s game over? Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan thinks so

However, this is just a mere speculation. It is quite possible that Vicky Jain might be out of the show. Many feel the makers would like the two bahus Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma play alone. The final results might just be something else. KhanZaadi had been giving good content to the show. From her budding equation with Abhishek Kumar to fights with Mannara Chopra and Rinku Dhawan, she stood out. Some people said that people who do not wish to be on the show should be eliminated. As we know, Bigg Boss is a huge platform and many die for the opportunity.

? SHOCKING! As per report, Khanzaadi is EVICTED from Bigg Boss 17 house Retweet If Shocked!#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 14, 2023

She was giving way more content than Neil Bhatt lekin MG ke against kya kar sakte hai ? — Mr.Hunt (@asliMrHunt) December 14, 2023

It is unfair yr she was on top in voting trend — Muhammad Usman (@Chartered_Acctt) December 14, 2023

We have to see if this ouster is indeed happening. It is very much possible that Neil Bhatt or Vicky Jain might get out of the show. KhanZaadi did manage to show her talent in rapping to the world.