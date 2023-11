Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed everyone’s attention. The contestants are making the show quite interesting and in just three weeks we have so much of drama and entertainment. We recently saw the weekend ka vaar episodes where Salman Khan gave the contestants his views on their behaviour. He bashed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their childish behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Manasvi Mamgai reveals if Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui are the masterminds

He also slammed Khanzaadi for passing unwanted comments and was faking that she is lone warrior. Salman showed her the truth and also teased her and Abhishek Kumar about their closeness. This became a big story in Entertainment News.

After getting a closure with Isha, Abhishek has been getting close to Khanzaadi. He has been expressing his feelings and is now her friend. In the latest promo, we see them getting more closer.

Khanzaadi kisses Abhishek Kumar

In the promo, we see the contestants playing truth and dare. Navid Sole gives a dare to Khanzaadi. He asks her to kiss Abhishek Kumar on the cheeks. Khanzaadi agrees and kisses Abhishek.

Arun Mahashettey trolls Abhishek

Arun who was sitting there said, “Family show hai bhul gaye. Kissa aur hugga kar rahe hai.” For the unversed, Arun had an ugly fight with Abhishek recently. He has decided to keep poking Abhishek and irritate him.

Take a look at the promo:

Munawar Faruqui Vs Vicky Jain

We will also see Munawar Faruqui getting angry on Vicky Jain for stealing food from the Dimaag section. Vicky and Aishwarya tell Munawar that the coffee he is talking about is from the previous ration itself. Munawar does not listen and fights with Vicky.

Abhishek also jumps in the fight and things escalate. In the upcoming episode, we will also see Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan hosting the Sunday episode and roasting the contestants. They will joke about Isha, Abhishek and Samarth.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the Bigg Boss house this year.

Soniya Bansal and Manasvi Mamgai have been eliminated from the show. As per reports, the makers are planning to bring in two more wild card contestants on the show.