Bigg Boss 17 saw a rather heated Weekend Ka Vaar. KhanZaadi aka Firoza Khan has spoken about how people are making fun of her health. She began crying in the restroom. Later, Ankita Lokhande was seen consoling her. Salman Khan has been doing his best to guide Mannara Chopra on the show. On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal has been trolled by Salman Khan almost on every weekend. He has been doing nothing on the show. There are many who feel these three are unbearable on the show. While KhanZaadi did come across as a solo player, netizens feel she seeks a lot of sympathy on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Mannara Chopra too is coming across as very annoying.

The fans of Salman Khan are not liking the behaviour of the two with the superstar. They want these three to be out of the show at the soonest. People are liking Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya more as players. Take a look at the reactions...

#KhanZaadi? #Khanzadi ki BAWASIR ka sabko pta chal gya? abb didi 20 mint badh thik kyuki kisi ne ghass nhi dala vese bhi ye #MunAra ghatiya ki dosti ke side effects hea or abb #KhanZaadi ka rap ese hi sala boring rap in the world #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss7 #BiggBoss — Manpreet Singh (@Manpreet7300) November 26, 2023

Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya please leave the show??‍♂️ What are you on about man? Him and #KhanZaadi are somewhat similar..they brought up the health and fanbase topic by themselves and then started crying “mazak bana diya hai”

Calling out #SalmanKhan? ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️#BB17… https://t.co/ZRLRMHlzK9 — CHIRAG TALWAR (@Chiragtalwar23) November 26, 2023

#Anurag and #Khanzaadi Ko Ghar Bhej Do! They don't value the opportunity they have received! #BiggBoss17 — Star Plus Khabri (@KhabriPlus) November 26, 2023

#AnuragDobhal and #KhanZaadi should stop this move of going against makers or BB

"jis thali me khate hai usme chend nhi karte"#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — RiyaV (@077_riya) November 26, 2023

I am sorry but #MannaraChopra , #AnuragDobhal , #KhanZaadi needs to be evicted... I am not watching Bigboss to see contestants crying about going home and not liking the show. Makers should just throw them away and bring better wildcard... — holif**k (@holif_21_ck) November 26, 2023

We thought Sallu bashing #MannaraChopra might help her improve her game but she’s going even more downhill. Her pin size ego can’t even handle such gentle criticism. Imagine if she had to go through what #KhanZaadi has #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — ?. (@SardiKaTheEnd) November 26, 2023

Well, it looks like the audience is fed up of the trio who has been crying a lot on the show. Bigg Boss is a huge platform and there are many who would just grab the chance to be there.