Bigg Boss 17 fans were treated to a rather extensive Weekend Ka Vaar for Diwali 2023. We had Katrina Kaif on the house. The housemates got into a nasty argument and Salman Khan had to school all of them. Salman Khan told KhanZaadi that she had a habit of stretching matters like a chewing gum. He also told her that she had fabricated a love angle with Abhishek Kumar just to stay in the game. KhanZaadi said it was not as fake as it was made out to be. On the show, we also saw a dance between Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi that people liked a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears over a special message from son; Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande get emotional [WATCH]

KhanZaadi also tried to explain herself in the whole characterless controversy created by Mannara Chopra. There was one more issue between them when Chopra told KhanZaadi that she is not representing her state properly. There are many who feel that Mannara Chopra is being unduly favoured by the makers. Neutral people have come out in support of the Assamese rapper. Take a look at the reactions.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after Salman Khan schools her, says 'People see me as a villain’

The narrative of makers is quite clear. They want to show #Khanzaadi as the villain of the house. But really saying #MannaraChopra fakeness is intolerable. Khanzaadi is not at all looking fake , she seems as one of the most strong female contestant in the show.#BiggBoss17 — Rishabh (@Rishabh74546508) November 12, 2023

#KhanZaadi tu is bar ki #UmarRiaz hai aur #MannaraChopra simba hai jis trh simba ki koi galti nhi hoti thi usi trh ye #overacting ki dukan ki koi galti nhi hai..#Khanzadi tu aur strong dikhegi#BiggBoss17 — BakBak (@BakBak24H) November 12, 2023

The two ladies had a bad fight. Mannara Chopra called her dumb, and even asked Arun Mashettey if their friendship looked fake. The whole house was involved in the matter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif calms down Salman Khan after he angrily bursts out at Khanzaadi for continuously fighting in their presence