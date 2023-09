Bigg Boss 17 is the most awaited show right now. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan again as the host with a new set of contestants. The first promo of the show released and in the promo, Salman is seen saying that till date we have only witnessed Bigg Boss' eyes, but this time we will get to see his heart, brains, and power. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav calls Arjun Bijlani 'a woman' after the latter takes an indirect dig at him

It was being reported that Bigg Boss 17 would begin from October end but the date was not confirmed. However, recently, during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion, Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel confirmed that the show will begin from October 15.

Singles Vs Couples theme for Bigg Boss 17?

As per reports, it will be a singles Vs couples theme this year. Hence, amongst the couples, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been approached for the show.

Amongst the singles, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja and others have been approached by the makers.

Sheezan Khan to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Sheezan Khan’s name was also in the list. However, Sheezan Khan has now reacted to the rumours of him entering Bigg Boss 17. Speaking to Telly Talk India, Sheezan Khan was asked about Bigg Boss 17. But he shifted the focus from the question and said he wants to focus on acting and spoke about his confidence.

Well, this sounds like a no itself but he has not clearly stated it. Sheezan recently got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is reportedly going to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as well.

Talking about the host, Salman Khan, it is being said that he will not host the entire season of the show. The actor has Tiger 3 releasing that time and also will be starting the shoot for Karan Johar’s film. Hence, the makers have reportedly started searching for his replacement already.