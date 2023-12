Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is the star of the show. And going by the hype around the stand-up comedian it can be predicted that he may be the winner of the Bigg Boss 17. After his Ayesha Khan drama who has made her exit from the show due to medical issues, the atmosphere in the BB 17 house is a bit tragic. As Salman Khan strongly exposed Ayesha Khan it is claimed she fainted after all the bashing and hence made an exit. To lighten up the mood and the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Krushna Abhishek makes an entry on the house. He lightens the situation in the house with his comedy. In the promo, you can see how Krushna Abhishek takes a hilarious dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex-girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi and leaves him embarrassed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Amidst Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama, Rajiv Adatia extends support to Abhishek Kumar; 'I know it is hard...'

Watch the video of Krushna Abhishek taking dig at Munawar Faruqui over his ex girlfriends Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Munawar Faruqui was labelled as a womaniser and cheater after Ayesha Khan's exposure. And even his girlfriend Natasha did an Instagram live where she slammed Munawar and claimed it's not only her and Ayesha. But he has done this to several women. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cannot stop smiling after Ayesha Khan's exit from the show; netizens call him a 'hypocrite'

In the weekend ka vaar Salman supported Munawar over his acts and mentioned that he should accept it was a mistake and move on. And warned him against Ayesha Khan and bashed her over seeking limelight on the name of the stand-up comedian. Bigg Boss 17 finale will be held in January 2024, and fans cannot wait to see Munawar Faruqui lift the winning trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan maintains stance even after Ayesha Khan falls unconscious; says 'Ye game mentally strong logon ke liye hai'

Here are some points, why #AyeshaKhan didnot faint and there was something else. DID SHE SELF HARM?? And attempt something?? pic.twitter.com/4WkYdqBlp7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2023

Munawar finally said it??? "Jisko actually biggboss offer mia and usne mana kardia woh thi @nazilx9" Finally he is clear about this ke #AyeshaKhan? came here for fame,but banda muh pe nehi bol

skta??‍♀️ SUPPORTING MUNAWAR MUNAWAR SHINING WITH DIGNITY #MunawarFaruqui? ★ pic.twitter.com/1Zv4vc0dDL — Waseem Khan (@wasu4khan) December 31, 2023

While there are claims that Ayesha Khan didn't faint in the house.