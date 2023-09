Bigg Boss has a huge fandom in Punjab. In fact, the show has been bringing in local regional singers/dancers since last few seasons. The most famous contestants from Punjab so far have been Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurrana. The two girls had some past history, which added more masala to the show. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved Bigg Boss contestants ever in the history of the game. Both the girls got a lot of limelight from Bigg Boss. They also had a similar journey with SidNaaz and AsManshi becoming the two trending hashtags from Bigg Boss 13. It seems the makers have approached two Punjabi singers for the Salman Khan show. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, check out the most controversial stars on Salman Khan's show

Karan Sehmbi on Bigg Boss 17

There are reports that Karan Sehmbi might come on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. He is an independent singer and composer from the state of Punjab. Karan Sehmbi looks quite good and can be an eye candy on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karansehmbi (@karansehmbi)

The other singer whose name is doing the rounds is that of Kay Vee Singh. He is also an independent musician. Kay Vee Singh's name has been reported along with Karan Sehmbi. Last year, rapper MC Stan brought in a whole new audience to the show. In fact, the name of Essjay (singer Saksham Jain) is also doing the rounds.

Bigg Boss 17: Is Emiway Bantai doing Salman Khan's show?

There are also rumours that the makers have asked Emiway Bantai to be on the show. He is one of the top rappers of the country. We can see how good Dino James is doing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Emiway Bantai is a popular member of the desi hip hop community. MC Stan and he roasted one another of late.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 to start late?

It is being said that Bigg Boss 17 will start later than usual. This is because of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The league matches are happening till October 19. With India playing some big ticket matches which are day and night fixtures, the TRPs of every show will suffer. The makers have decided to postpone the whole thing till October 20, 2023.