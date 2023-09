Bigg Boss 17 is making a lot of news for its casting. It is almost confirmed that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the star couples along with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The actress' participation was hinted even in the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The makers have plans to bring in couples, hot singles and some people from varied fields like digital content creators, musicians and so on. Reports are coming that TV actress Ayesha Singh has also been approached for the show. The makers surely want to pull off a casting coup here! Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain all set to dethrone Hina Khan as the ultimate fashionista of Salman Khan's show; here's how

Bigg Boss 17 makers building the hype

It is a known fact that makers would prefer people who share some past history. As soon as name of Ankita Lokhande came, rumours spread that Rhea Chakraborty was approached as well. Both the ladies have a connect with late Sushant Singh Rajput. We know that n number of headlines that were made on the fractured equation between Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. Throughout Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans of Ayesha Singh mercilessly trolled Aishwarya Sharma for the character of Pakhi. She has wept saying how haters said that she should die from COVID-19. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma's clothes catch fire during a daredevil stunt; fans say 'Proud of you'

Ayesha Singh getting multiple offers

Ayesha Singh became a household name as Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She was immensely loved for her earnest performance. Ayesha Singh is also in talks for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. This time, that show will come on Sony TV. She was also apparently approached for Naagin 7 and Chand Jalne Laga. She has denied being a part of Naagin 7, and it seems like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is locked as the lead. Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh are the main leads of Chand Lagne Laga. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at how Salman Khan became super rich by hosting the show over the years

Trending Now

Bigg Boss 17 returns with Salman Khan as the host

Salman Khan is coming back as the host. The names this season include Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Nyra Banerjee, Samarth Jurel and others.