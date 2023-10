Bigg Boss season 17 started with a bang on October 15. Salman Khan's hosted reality show seems to have been living up to the expectations of the fans. The reality show started on an intense note and since day 1 it has managed to keep viewers glued to their seats. Well, now Mannara Chopra has been winning hearts with her charming personality and is making a lot of heads turn with her infectious smile and positivity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Munawar Faruqui, Sana Raees Khan and Navid Sole in danger in week 2?

Mannara Chopra was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Well, the actress and model Mannara has been slaying and how! The diva questioned Abhishek Kumar's ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya about her sudden affliction towards him. Mannara has even impressed fans with her unfiltered personality and she is setting the internet on fire with her true self. Netizens even lauded Mannara's bond with Munawar Faruqui and appreciated their strong bond. People loved how Munawar and Mannara were protective of each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui flirts with Sana Khan, bonds with Khanzaadi; will it affect his friendship with Mannara Chopra?

Netizens moreover lauded Mannara for exposing Isha and Abhishek's fake bond. Last night, Mannara's dance clips went viral on social media and fans are in love with her cuteness. Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma enjoyed being audience favourite, but now netizens are madly in love with Mannara. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma is dramebaaz and other nasty accusations and fights of the season so far

Trending Now

Have a look at these tweets of Mannara Chopra's performance

The way #MunawarFaruqui

Joined her was so adorable and cute and she actually danced and forget everything and enjoyed ?#MannaraChopra is the cutest ??❤️❤️❤️❤️#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 pic.twitter.com/fET7d0qafI — ᗩqib ✪ (@aqib8_) October 22, 2023

Munawar seems to be the only one who actually cares abt Mannara & is so protective of her. Hope their bond grows more ❤#MannaraChopra • #MunawarFaruqui#BiggBoss17 • #BB17 pic.twitter.com/QRfGJt1LmT — •☆• (@KiruxTweets) October 22, 2023

Apart from Mannara Chopra, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vora and more are part of Bigg Boss 17. Bigg Boss 17 airs at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and you can watch it 24*7 live streaming is also available on JioCinema. Read more Bigg Boss 17 updates on entertainment news.